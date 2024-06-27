Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 6,753 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,322,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after buying an additional 103,494 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.80. 1,436,615 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

