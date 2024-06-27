Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,302 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of McKesson worth $97,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $593.20. The company had a trading volume of 812,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $563.21 and a 200 day moving average of $523.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $612.17.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

Get Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.