Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,304 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.50. The company had a trading volume of 723,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.01.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

