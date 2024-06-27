Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 31,395 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,395 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Donaldson worth $28,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.31. 450,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,477. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

