Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,450 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $36,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGGO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 3,425,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

