Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,520 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.32% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $135,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,846,000 after buying an additional 1,878,140 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after buying an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 73,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,584,000 after purchasing an additional 237,254 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. 170,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

