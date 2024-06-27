Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 175.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,979 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.39% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $99.41. 245,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.