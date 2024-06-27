Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 198,128 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,128 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $105,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 376.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,283 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 248.1% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

