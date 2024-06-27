Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,488 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $41,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $242,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after purchasing an additional 797,884 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,564,000 after purchasing an additional 600,804 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.51. 4,164,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,124. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

