Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 11,748 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $87,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.26. The firm has a market cap of $207.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,512,248 shares of company stock worth $1,086,228,100. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

