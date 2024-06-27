Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,020,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,276,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,403. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

