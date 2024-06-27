Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $33.30 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 58.6% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 792,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 292,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 173.0% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 646,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 409,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.69. 10,850,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,145,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $184.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

