Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $272.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,702 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.48% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $272,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.28. 3,049,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,063. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

