Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,111 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.29% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $124,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. 194,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

