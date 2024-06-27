Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,007 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.51. 2,590,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,221. The company has a market cap of $648.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

