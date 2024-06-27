Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $72,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 12,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.39 on Thursday, hitting $550.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $574.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.27. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

