Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $81,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,862. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

