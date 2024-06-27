Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,432 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.32. The stock had a trading volume of 117,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,044. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

