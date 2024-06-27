Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,662,280 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 1,766.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 48.34% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $426,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 241,488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,059 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 144,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,989,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMOM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.63. 30,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,018. The company has a market cap of $925.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.