WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0403 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, WAX has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $138.87 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03833302 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $8,113,887.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

