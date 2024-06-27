Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading 7.3% Higher

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 282,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 851,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $598.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of -1.03.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 1,044,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $3,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 521,665 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after buying an additional 328,913 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

