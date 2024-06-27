Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 108 ($1.37) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Warehouse REIT to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Warehouse REIT Price Performance
Warehouse REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,222.22%.
Warehouse REIT Company Profile
Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.
