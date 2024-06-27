Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Shares Up 6.8%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.12. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Want Want China Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Want Want China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.