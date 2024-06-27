Wanchain Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Wanchain has a market cap of $39.92 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00045432 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,078,633 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

