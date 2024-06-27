Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 196.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 223.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 202.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 658,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,031,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,480,846 shares of company stock worth $949,751,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,166,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,122,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

