WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
WaFd Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. WaFd has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.60.
