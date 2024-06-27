WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. WaFd has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

