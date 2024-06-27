Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.48

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.48 and last traded at $142.48, with a volume of 93 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.48.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

