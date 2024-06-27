Wabash National’s (WNC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wabash National

Wabash National Stock Up 0.2 %

Wabash National stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $952.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. Research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 240.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.