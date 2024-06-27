Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $98.90 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00005776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,966.86 or 1.00056708 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001172 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00079224 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.65425745 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,047,826.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

