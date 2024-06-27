Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $1,021,440.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITLGet Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,021,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,290,777 shares in the company, valued at $310,295,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 7th, Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $346,523.52.
  • On Wednesday, June 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $464,239.30.
  • On Thursday, May 30th, Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00.
  • On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.
  • On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00.
  • On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02.

Vital Farms Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 221.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 121,596 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

