Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $1,021,440.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,021,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,290,777 shares in the company, valued at $310,295,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $346,523.52.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $464,239.30.

On Thursday, May 30th, Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $188,509,747.02.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vital Farms by 221.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 121,596 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

