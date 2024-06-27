Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VST. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,363. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

