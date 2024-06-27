Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.98 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.56). Approximately 3,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 36,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.56).
Virgin Wines UK Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.73. The firm has a market cap of £24.88 million, a PE ratio of -4,250.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16.
About Virgin Wines UK
Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, it offers craft beer and spirits.
