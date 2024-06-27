Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the May 31st total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Money UK
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.