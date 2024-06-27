Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.38.

VKTX stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

