Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up to $47.39

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $47.39, but opened at $50.83. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 398,647 shares.

VKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

