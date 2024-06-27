Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.4% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.25. 1,579,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,708. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

