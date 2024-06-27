Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 42,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 3.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,760,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,864,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

