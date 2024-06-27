Viking Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $249.92. 1,909,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.05 and a 200-day moving average of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,890 shares of company stock worth $13,709,131 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.72.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

