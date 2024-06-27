Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $376.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

