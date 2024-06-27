Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,728,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,217,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

