Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 16,700 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 11.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 15.2% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 201.39%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

