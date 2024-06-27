Vert Asset Management LLC Buys 9,598 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up approximately 3.1% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,460,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,003,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 363,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,512,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTR stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.59. 261,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

