Vert Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 943,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,467,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4,430.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 326,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 245,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 141,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

