Verona Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,068 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 739% compared to the typical volume of 604 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

VRNA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 4,661,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,279. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.34. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

