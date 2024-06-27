Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.66 and last traded at $40.79. 2,740,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,763,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,596,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,182 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $2,491,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $12,154,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

