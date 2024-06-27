Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) CEO Acquires $501,200.00 in Stock

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Veris Residential Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $18.98.
Veris Residential Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veris Residential
Veris Residential Company Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veris Residential
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What are earnings reports?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.