Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 375,000 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Dan Bodner sold 44,335 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,334,040.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,172,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $14,675,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

