Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Verasity has a market cap of $32.33 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001430 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 99,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.