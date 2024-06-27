VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VAT Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $56.83. 4,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,690. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69.

VAT Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

