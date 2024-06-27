Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 24,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 277,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Vast Renewables Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09.

Vast Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.