Vast Renewables (NASDAQ:VSTE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 24,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 277,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
Vast Renewables Stock Down 1.7 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09.
Vast Renewables Company Profile
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vast Renewables
- What does consumer price index measure?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.